Shoal Bay Walk by onewing
Shoal Bay Walk

We have been out today with the walking group and then out for lunch afterwards.

It was a beautiful day but a pretty chilly start. We walked from Shoal Bay to the gun emplacements (relics from WW2) at Tomaree Headland.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

bkb in the city
Beautiful place for a walk
June 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a lovely collage!
June 20th, 2024  
Lois ace
Looks like a lovely area for a walk!
June 20th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely collage and shots, such a great looking place to walk.
June 20th, 2024  
