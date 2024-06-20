Sign up
Photo 786
Shoal Bay Walk
We have been out today with the walking group and then out for lunch afterwards.
It was a beautiful day but a pretty chilly start. We walked from Shoal Bay to the gun emplacements (relics from WW2) at Tomaree Headland.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
bkb in the city
Beautiful place for a walk
June 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely collage!
June 20th, 2024
Lois
ace
Looks like a lovely area for a walk!
June 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely collage and shots, such a great looking place to walk.
June 20th, 2024
