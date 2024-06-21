Sign up
Photo 787
Ho, Ho, Ho
I had a medical appointment this morning and will be out this afternoon too.
Not much chance to take photos today so I thought I would post this photo taken at Maitland Steamfest back in April and forgot to post it at the time.
I think clowns are so creepy but at least these ones aren't real people. ha ha
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
0
0
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4450
photos
261
followers
144
following
Views
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Taken
14th April 2024 11:33pm
