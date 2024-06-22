Previous
Ferris Wheel by onewing
Photo 788

Ferris Wheel

It is a very wet, cold, miserable day today so here is another photo from Maitland Steamfest in April.

I think I will be staying close to the wood burner fire today.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
215% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Neat composition and POV
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise