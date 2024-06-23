Previous
Split Personality by onewing
Split Personality

It is another chilly sunshine and showers sort of day here, so I have been playing with old photos in Photoshop. I will post them over the next few days.

I took this photo at Maitland Steamfest of one of the engine drivers and decided to have a play at turning him into a split personality.

Reminds me of one of those puzzles we had when we were children where you have to move the squares and complete the picture. Can't remember what the puzzles were called though.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Annie D ace
I loved those slide puzzles...had quite a few of them...
Great split personality 😁
June 23rd, 2024  
