Split Personality

It is another chilly sunshine and showers sort of day here, so I have been playing with old photos in Photoshop. I will post them over the next few days.



I took this photo at Maitland Steamfest of one of the engine drivers and decided to have a play at turning him into a split personality.



Reminds me of one of those puzzles we had when we were children where you have to move the squares and complete the picture. Can't remember what the puzzles were called though.