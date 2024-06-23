Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 789
Split Personality
It is another chilly sunshine and showers sort of day here, so I have been playing with old photos in Photoshop. I will post them over the next few days.
I took this photo at Maitland Steamfest of one of the engine drivers and decided to have a play at turning him into a split personality.
Reminds me of one of those puzzles we had when we were children where you have to move the squares and complete the picture. Can't remember what the puzzles were called though.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4452
photos
262
followers
144
following
216% complete
View this month »
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
I loved those slide puzzles...had quite a few of them...
Great split personality 😁
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great split personality 😁