Previous
Photo 791
Magic Mushrooms
I am out this afternoon so posting early.
It is a lovely sunny day today and slightly warmer than it has been the last few days. I think temperatures will reach 17 degrees C today which isn't bad for winter.
I had a play on Sunday solarizing photos, and I am quite pleased with this one. Looks quite magical on black.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4454
photos
262
followers
144
following
216% complete
784
785
786
787
788
789
790
791
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wow, Babs, !! Magical indeed, enough to take one on a trip , by just looking at them !!Delightful, FAv .
June 25th, 2024
Annie D
ace
they look fabulous - I must say the ones I found didn't look that magical hahaha
June 25th, 2024
