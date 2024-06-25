Previous
Magic Mushrooms by onewing
Magic Mushrooms

I am out this afternoon so posting early.

It is a lovely sunny day today and slightly warmer than it has been the last few days. I think temperatures will reach 17 degrees C today which isn't bad for winter.

I had a play on Sunday solarizing photos, and I am quite pleased with this one. Looks quite magical on black.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow, Babs, !! Magical indeed, enough to take one on a trip , by just looking at them !!Delightful, FAv .
June 25th, 2024  
Annie D ace
they look fabulous - I must say the ones I found didn't look that magical hahaha
June 25th, 2024  
