Solarized Flannel Flowers
Just one more solarized photo and then I will move on. I do love flannel flowers, and this is another old photo given the solarizing treatment.
I have been out this afternoon for a walk at Fingal Bay so will post those photos tomorrow.
It has been a beautiful sunny day today and 21 degrees C. In Australia it isn't winter every day.
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
eDorre
ace
Magical!
June 26th, 2024
Lois
ace
Wow! Love the results!
June 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Thay look amazing, I love the centers.
June 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
June 26th, 2024
