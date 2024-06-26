Previous
Solarized Flannel Flowers by onewing
Photo 792

Solarized Flannel Flowers

Just one more solarized photo and then I will move on. I do love flannel flowers, and this is another old photo given the solarizing treatment.

I have been out this afternoon for a walk at Fingal Bay so will post those photos tomorrow.
It has been a beautiful sunny day today and 21 degrees C. In Australia it isn't winter every day.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
216% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Magical!
June 26th, 2024  
Lois ace
Wow! Love the results!
June 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Thay look amazing, I love the centers.
June 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise