It Isn't Winter Every Day by onewing
Photo 794

The last few days have been beautiful and so warm for winter, so on Wednesday afternoon I went for a walk at Fingal Bay along the beach and then walked along the cycle path in bushland by the beach. I will post the cycle path photos tomorrow.

As you can see, I had the beach almost to myself. I think the temperature was around 21 degrees C, so a lovey day even in winter.

I got a bit ahead of myself with yesterday's photo as I posted the sunset on Wednesday night before I posted this diptych taken on Wednesday afternoon, but I wanted to post the sunset for Casa yesterday.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D ace
simply beautiful - on Wednesday we were in the Southern Highlands and it wasn't quite those temperatures - I did remove the scarf and cardigan for the walking tracks
June 28th, 2024  
julia ace
Looks stunning.. We are having a lovely spell of warm sunny weather as well..
June 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Looks gorgeous.
June 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
@annied That is a silly place to go in the winter, ha ha. My pal Jo moved to Mittagong from our area a few years ago to be closer to her son who lives in Berrima and I spoke to her yesterday. She said it was brass monkeys down there.
June 28th, 2024  
