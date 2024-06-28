It Isn't Winter Every Day

The last few days have been beautiful and so warm for winter, so on Wednesday afternoon I went for a walk at Fingal Bay along the beach and then walked along the cycle path in bushland by the beach. I will post the cycle path photos tomorrow.



As you can see, I had the beach almost to myself. I think the temperature was around 21 degrees C, so a lovey day even in winter.



I got a bit ahead of myself with yesterday's photo as I posted the sunset on Wednesday night before I posted this diptych taken on Wednesday afternoon, but I wanted to post the sunset for Casa yesterday.