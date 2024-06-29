Previous
Fingal Cycle Path by onewing
Photo 795

Fingal Cycle Path

This triptych was taken on Wednesday at Fingal Bay.

After I had walked along the beach for a while I then decided to have a walk along the cycle path that runs parallel with the beach and goes through bushland.

My walk was cut short though when I reached the flooded part of the cycle path due to recent rains and I had to turn back again.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
What a beautiful path. Great set of photos tell the story
June 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise