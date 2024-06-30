Previous
Fairy Garden by onewing
Photo 796

Fairy Garden

I am not going out today because it is cold and wet so here is another photo from Wednesday when I went for a walk at Fingal Bay.

As I walked back to my car, I spotted this fairy garden by the Fingal Bay Surf Club.

I have no idea who put it there, but I think people have added small items to it at various times.

I think winter has returned and I believe we are in for a wet and chilly week.
30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise