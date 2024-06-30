Fairy Garden

I am not going out today because it is cold and wet so here is another photo from Wednesday when I went for a walk at Fingal Bay.



As I walked back to my car, I spotted this fairy garden by the Fingal Bay Surf Club.



I have no idea who put it there, but I think people have added small items to it at various times.



I think winter has returned and I believe we are in for a wet and chilly week.