Previous
Photo 796
Fairy Garden
I am not going out today because it is cold and wet so here is another photo from Wednesday when I went for a walk at Fingal Bay.
As I walked back to my car, I spotted this fairy garden by the Fingal Bay Surf Club.
I have no idea who put it there, but I think people have added small items to it at various times.
I think winter has returned and I believe we are in for a wet and chilly week.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
