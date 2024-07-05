Sign up
Paddling
I am posting early because today is our girlie lunch, and I will be out till late this afternoon.
Yesterday I went for a walk at Birubi and saw this lady walking her dogs.
It was quite sunny but too cold for paddling and it was quite breezy too as you can see from the waves and the sand being churned up in the wave.
5th July 2024
5th Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
