Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 802
Camels
Another photo taken at Birubi a few days ago.
I can't go to Birubi without taking a photo of the camels can I.
I didn't stay long because it was very windy and the sand was whipping up in my eyes.
Wouldn't fancy being on a camel this day but lots of people were lined up waiting for a ride.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4465
photos
262
followers
143
following
219% complete
View this month »
795
796
797
798
799
800
801
802
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dorothy
ace
Great photo in hazardous conditions!
July 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Not quite the Sahara but brings back memories nevertheless
July 6th, 2024
Taffy
ace
THat is such an unusual sight and a wonderful composition.
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close