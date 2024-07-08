Sign up
Photo 804
Birubi Rock Formations
Had a busy weekend so no time for new photos. This is a photo taken a few days ago at Birubi. I do love this beach, so many different things to photograph, not only the camel and the dunes but I love the rock formations too.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
0
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy
Rocks are so fascinating from pebbles to mountains.
July 8th, 2024
Annie D
lovely formations
July 8th, 2024
