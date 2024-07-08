Previous
Birubi Rock Formations by onewing
Birubi Rock Formations

Had a busy weekend so no time for new photos. This is a photo taken a few days ago at Birubi. I do love this beach, so many different things to photograph, not only the camel and the dunes but I love the rock formations too.
Dorothy ace
Rocks are so fascinating from pebbles to mountains.
July 8th, 2024  
Annie D ace
lovely formations
July 8th, 2024  
