Photo 805
Still Winter
It is another rainy chilly day here and I thought this triptych was appropriate for today
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Mags
ace
A lovely trio of seasonal captures. Send the rain cooler temps to South Carolina. =)
July 9th, 2024
