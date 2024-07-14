Previous
A Little Bit of Colour on a Grey Day by onewing
A Little Bit of Colour on a Grey Day

I am posting photos of birds in our garden for a few days and the lorikeets really brighten up a grey winter day.

I love how this one was sticking his tongue out at me.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 14th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb close up and details...so colorful
July 14th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I think he's hoping you supply him with a seed for that tongue!
July 14th, 2024  
