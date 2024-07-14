Sign up
Photo 810
A Little Bit of Colour on a Grey Day
I am posting photos of birds in our garden for a few days and the lorikeets really brighten up a grey winter day.
I love how this one was sticking his tongue out at me.
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
July 14th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wow...Superb close up and details...so colorful
July 14th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I think he's hoping you supply him with a seed for that tongue!
July 14th, 2024
