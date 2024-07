Mrs Currawong

For the next few days, I will be posting photos of birds who visit our garden. A few days ago I posted a photo of Mr Currawong and here today is Mrs Currawong. They are both such characters and Mr Currawong takes meat from my hand whereas Mrs Currawong isn't as tame and prefers me to put her meat on the metal chair on our patio. Both of them have got me well trained.



I do love their yellow eyes and long beaks.