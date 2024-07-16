Previous
Chatterbox by onewing
Photo 812

Chatterbox

Chatterbox is one of our regular visitors and she always does a little bit of a kookaburra laugh when she lands in our garden just to let me know she is here, which is why we named her Chatterbox. Below is a link to what they sound like.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA0-YAoo9Q
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great close up
July 16th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture and close up. So neat that she has a kookaburra laugh when she lands in your garden. Fav.
July 16th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wonderful close shot!
July 16th, 2024  
