Previous
Photo 812
Chatterbox
Chatterbox is one of our regular visitors and she always does a little bit of a kookaburra laugh when she lands in our garden just to let me know she is here, which is why we named her Chatterbox. Below is a link to what they sound like.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UXA0-YAoo9Q
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
4
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Great close up
July 16th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Fabulous capture and close up. So neat that she has a kookaburra laugh when she lands in your garden. Fav.
July 16th, 2024
eDorre
ace
Wonderful close shot!
July 16th, 2024
