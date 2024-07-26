Previous
Strange Things by onewing
Strange Things

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's collage of photos taken during our walk with the walking group.

Following on from that here is a collage of some of the strange things spotted during the walk too.

Top Left - Abalone shells in the bushland. I suspect they were collected illegally.

Top Right - The remains of a car I suspect has been here in the bush for a very long time. I don't think it is likely to pass roadworthy test now.

Bottom Left - Driftwood party time. Someone had a sense of humour.

Bottom Right - Driftwood found on the beach at Birubi. The one at the front looks like a giant sandworm.

We don't usually see driftwood on the beach at Birubi but after our recent strong winds a lot of driftwood has appeared. Maybe the 'sandworm' has been there for a long time and just surfaced due to the shifting sands.

L. H. ace
Goodness! I’ll have to look and see what that thing is. It looks like a big worm skeleton.
July 26th, 2024  
Hazel ace
Very nicely spotted and assembled. I can feel the softness of the sand in the lower shots!
July 26th, 2024  
