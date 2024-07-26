Strange Things

Thanks for your lovely comments on yesterday's collage of photos taken during our walk with the walking group.



Following on from that here is a collage of some of the strange things spotted during the walk too.



Top Left - Abalone shells in the bushland. I suspect they were collected illegally.



Top Right - The remains of a car I suspect has been here in the bush for a very long time. I don't think it is likely to pass roadworthy test now.



Bottom Left - Driftwood party time. Someone had a sense of humour.



Bottom Right - Driftwood found on the beach at Birubi. The one at the front looks like a giant sandworm.



We don't usually see driftwood on the beach at Birubi but after our recent strong winds a lot of driftwood has appeared. Maybe the 'sandworm' has been there for a long time and just surfaced due to the shifting sands.



