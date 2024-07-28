Previous
Just One More by onewing
Photo 824

Just One More

Just one more choice of solarizing and inverting. This triptych is as follows

Left - Inverted

Middle - Inverted and Solarized

Right - Solarized

I can't make my mind up with this one as to which I prefer. I do like the inverted one on the left because it looks quite spooky. I like the blue sky on the centre one and also the warmth of the orange sky in the third one.

I feel this is much more difficult to pick a favourite today. Yesterdays was quite easy for me.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Susan Klassen
All three are excellent! I am drawn to the orange sky in the third one.
July 28th, 2024  
Beverley
I like the middle one… the blue sky
I like this series babs very inspiring
July 28th, 2024  
Maggiemae
Oh gosh, I like them all - so dramatic but would say I think the right hand one draws me in most!
July 28th, 2024  
Lois
I like them all - but maybe the warm orange sky on the most!
July 28th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell
The three of them would look lovely all framed together.
July 28th, 2024  
eDorre
All are very cool!
July 28th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Nice. Again I like the third one.
July 28th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn)
I like them as a triptych, really nice. As individuals, I’m most drawn to the first (left) for some reason. All great!
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
More difficult today to chose ! but maybe after pondering I prefer the warmth and seem a peaceful scene with the orange sky (right hand side!) Would make a statement if framed and hung on the wall !
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne
I like all three and I think they work really well as a triptych
July 28th, 2024  
