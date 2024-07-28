Just One More

Just one more choice of solarizing and inverting. This triptych is as follows



Left - Inverted



Middle - Inverted and Solarized



Right - Solarized



I can't make my mind up with this one as to which I prefer. I do like the inverted one on the left because it looks quite spooky. I like the blue sky on the centre one and also the warmth of the orange sky in the third one.



I feel this is much more difficult to pick a favourite today. Yesterdays was quite easy for me.

