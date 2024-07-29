Previous
Solarized Windmills by onewing
Photo 825

Solarized Windmills

It is still so cold here and this morning I had a brief walk on the beach, but it got too chilly, so I came home and lit our wood burner fire. Cosy and warm again now.

I did say I would wave to Barb @bjywamer while I was on the beach, but I was so quick that I hope you spotted me Barb.

I had another play yesterday and this photo is a solarized version of one taken many years ago.

Here is the original.

https://365project.org/onewing/365/2015-08-23

I love the bold colours against the black background.

Going to make myself a cuppa now to stay warm.

29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
