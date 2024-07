Solarized Windmills

It is still so cold here and this morning I had a brief walk on the beach, but it got too chilly, so I came home and lit our wood burner fire. Cosy and warm again now.I did say I would wave to Barb @bjywamer while I was on the beach, but I was so quick that I hope you spotted me Barb.I had another play yesterday and this photo is a solarized version of one taken many years ago.Here is the original.I love the bold colours against the black background.Going to make myself a cuppa now to stay warm.