Photo 826
Black and White
The weather is still cold, wet and windy so I am not going out taking photos at the moment.
In the meantime, I have been having another play indoors in the warmth.
I quite like how this one has turned out.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Beryl Lloyd
Nice to have a play indoors while the weather is wintery outside ! A lovely diptych, Simply love the one on the left - looks like an etch on a black board !
July 30th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
Nicely done!
July 30th, 2024
