Previous
Black and White by onewing
Photo 826

Black and White

The weather is still cold, wet and windy so I am not going out taking photos at the moment.

In the meantime, I have been having another play indoors in the warmth.

I quite like how this one has turned out.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice to have a play indoors while the weather is wintery outside ! A lovely diptych, Simply love the one on the left - looks like an etch on a black board !
July 30th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely done!
July 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise