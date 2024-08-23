Previous
Abstract Swirl by onewing
Photo 850

Abstract Swirl

As this month's theme is abstract, I thought I would post a few photos on this subject. I knew I wouldn't be able to keep it up for a month, but I can manage a few days.

I noticed some of the words this month were swirl, wavy, kaleidoscope and mosaic so I am concentrating on these words.

Today's photo is swirl, and I will post the others over the next few days.

This abstract started out as rainbow pencil photos taken earlier this year during the rainbow theme and I played with them in pho.to fun to create this swirl. I quite like the result. It really pops on black too.
Babs

Rick ace
Cool.
August 23rd, 2024  
