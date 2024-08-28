Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 855
Watching
I am posting a bit early today because I am busy batch cooking meals to put in the freezer at the moment.
Our daughter is flying up from Melbourne on Friday morning for a few days and I want to have plenty of meals in the freezer so I am not spending a lot of time cooking while she is here.
This is another photo taken on our walk last Thursday.
As we got back to our cars, I spotted this tree stump watching me.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4518
photos
251
followers
133
following
234% complete
View this month »
848
849
850
851
852
853
854
855
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rick
ace
Cool.
August 28th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely looks like a face.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close