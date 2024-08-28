Previous
Watching by onewing
I am posting a bit early today because I am busy batch cooking meals to put in the freezer at the moment.

Our daughter is flying up from Melbourne on Friday morning for a few days and I want to have plenty of meals in the freezer so I am not spending a lot of time cooking while she is here.

This is another photo taken on our walk last Thursday.

As we got back to our cars, I spotted this tree stump watching me.
28th August 2024

Babs

@onewing
Babs
234% complete

Rick ace
Cool.
August 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Definitely looks like a face.
August 28th, 2024  
