Previous
Foreshore Low Tide by onewing
Photo 856

Foreshore Low Tide

Posting a bit early today again. I have been to keep fit class this morning and I think I will have a quiet afternoon. We had quite a workout.

I took this photo at the foreshore a couple of days ago.

I love how the sunlight was reflected on the wet sand.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
234% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Beautiful capture.
August 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
August 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise