Previous
Photo 856
Foreshore Low Tide
Posting a bit early today again. I have been to keep fit class this morning and I think I will have a quiet afternoon. We had quite a workout.
I took this photo at the foreshore a couple of days ago.
I love how the sunlight was reflected on the wet sand.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
2
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
August 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
August 29th, 2024
