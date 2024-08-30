The Old and the New

A very quick post at the moment as my daughter flew up from Melbourne this morning for a few days so I will be absent until the middle of next week.This photo was taken on our walk along the waterfront last Thursday.When we first moved here from Melbourne 28 years ago almost all the houses along the waterfront were shacks like this old house here, but over the years they have been replaced by new luxurious houses.I think the new house on the right sold recently for $3.5 million. I suspect the old shack on the left would sell for a high price too even though it will probably be knocked down once it is sold because of the waterfront views and price of the land.This is the view from the housesI wouldn't want to live along this stretch of the waterfront because people can walk right past your house and you wouldn't have any privacy.Our house is only about 300 metres from this stretch of beach but at least people can't look into our house as they walk by and we live in a quiet cul de sac. I much prefer privacy to waterfront views like these houses have.