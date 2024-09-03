Previous
Newcastle Airport by onewing
Photo 858

Newcastle Airport

I'm back. Had a few days off while our daughter Debbie was here.

I took this photo as we arrived at the airport to drop Deb off for her flight (3 September).

Didn't post this yesterday because I was too tired last night.
3rd September 2024

