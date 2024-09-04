Aircraft - RAAF Williamtown (Newcastle Airport)

Not the best pictures but I took these from the air terminal at Newcastle Airport yesterday when we took Deb there for her flight back to Melbourne.



Newcastle Airport is on the RAAF Williamtown military base. This was David's last posting before he retired from the military.



The top and centre photos were taken from inside the air terminal and the bottom one was taken as David and I were walking back to our car after Deb had left.



The top and bottom photos are of Lockheed Martin F35 Lightning II military aircraft and the centre one is Deb's flight arriving from Melbourne to take her home.



Being a military kid and living on Airforce bases for the for the first 17 years of her life before we came to Australia, she was thrilled to see military aircraft doing circuits at Williamtown while we waited for her flight.