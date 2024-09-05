Fully Air-conditioned

I took this photo on my way home from the airport on Tuesday. It has been on this property since the early 1800s, and the owner told me it was his great grandfathers house and passed down through the family.

The current owner now in his 70s has a new house also on the land but this old home still has sentimental memories. He told me that he too lived in this house when he was very young while his parents built their house on the property.



I don't think I would fancy living in it now though would you.

