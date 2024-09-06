Previous
Dunny and Water Tank by onewing
Photo 861

Dunny and Water Tank

I am late posting today because we have been out for our regular girlie lunch

This is another photo taken on the same land as yesterday's house.

All mod cons here for the time. Just to the left of yesterday's house is this outside dunny (toilet) and water tank.

The block of land is now about 4 acres and I suspect that this was once farming land and a much larger block back in the 1800s

There are two huge houses on this property now and still owned by the relatives of the original owners

As I said yesterday, I spoke to the current owner of the property, his name is Graham, and he told me all about the history of this land and house.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
235% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
ha ha, great capture of this familiar sight!
September 6th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh me oh my.....I think I will pass!
September 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Not so user friendly anymore but a great capture all the same.
September 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
No use stopping here , conveniences no longer convenient !!
September 6th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
I take it that lunch was not a picnic in front of these somewhat ruins?
September 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
@maggiemae No a much nicer setting. I will post a photo tomorrow of where we had lunch.
September 6th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
September 6th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Excellent finds
September 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise