Dunny and Water Tank

I am late posting today because we have been out for our regular girlie lunch



This is another photo taken on the same land as yesterday's house.



All mod cons here for the time. Just to the left of yesterday's house is this outside dunny (toilet) and water tank.



The block of land is now about 4 acres and I suspect that this was once farming land and a much larger block back in the 1800s



There are two huge houses on this property now and still owned by the relatives of the original owners



As I said yesterday, I spoke to the current owner of the property, his name is Graham, and he told me all about the history of this land and house.