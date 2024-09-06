Sign up
Previous
Photo 861
Dunny and Water Tank
I am late posting today because we have been out for our regular girlie lunch
This is another photo taken on the same land as yesterday's house.
All mod cons here for the time. Just to the left of yesterday's house is this outside dunny (toilet) and water tank.
The block of land is now about 4 acres and I suspect that this was once farming land and a much larger block back in the 1800s
There are two huge houses on this property now and still owned by the relatives of the original owners
As I said yesterday, I spoke to the current owner of the property, his name is Graham, and he told me all about the history of this land and house.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
8
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4524
photos
250
followers
132
following
854
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
Views
12
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Wylie
ace
ha ha, great capture of this familiar sight!
September 6th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Oh me oh my.....I think I will pass!
September 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Not so user friendly anymore but a great capture all the same.
September 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
No use stopping here , conveniences no longer convenient !!
September 6th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
I take it that lunch was not a picnic in front of these somewhat ruins?
September 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
@maggiemae
No a much nicer setting. I will post a photo tomorrow of where we had lunch.
September 6th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good find
September 6th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Excellent finds
September 6th, 2024
