Previous
Photo 862
Sunset and Vine - Lunch Venue
This photo is in reply to Maggie's comment
@maggiemae
on yesterday's dunny and water tank photo.
This is where we had our girlie lunch yesterday. A lovely place to catch up with friends and have a meal.
As you can see the vines are beginning to wake up now we are one week into Spring here in Australia.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
2
0
Casablanca
ace
Looks a super spot to look out on the vineyards
September 7th, 2024
Brian
ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2024
