Sunset and Vine - Lunch Venue by onewing
Sunset and Vine - Lunch Venue

This photo is in reply to Maggie's comment @maggiemae on yesterday's dunny and water tank photo.

This is where we had our girlie lunch yesterday. A lovely place to catch up with friends and have a meal.

As you can see the vines are beginning to wake up now we are one week into Spring here in Australia.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Casablanca ace
Looks a super spot to look out on the vineyards
September 7th, 2024  
Brian ace
Lovely
September 7th, 2024  
