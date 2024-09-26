Pubs, Pubs and More Pubs

Day 3 of my photos taken at Carrington at the weekend.



One thing Carrington has plenty of and that is pubs. Apparently at one stage in the early 1900s there were 30 pubs within a one mile radius. Some dating back to the late 1800s and some to the 1930s.



Some of the pubs no longer exist and have now been converted to flats or in the case of the top centre pub it is now a kindy, but there are still plenty of pubs for such a small suburb.



