Pubs, Pubs and More Pubs by onewing
Photo 881

Pubs, Pubs and More Pubs

Day 3 of my photos taken at Carrington at the weekend.

One thing Carrington has plenty of and that is pubs. Apparently at one stage in the early 1900s there were 30 pubs within a one mile radius. Some dating back to the late 1800s and some to the 1930s.

Some of the pubs no longer exist and have now been converted to flats or in the case of the top centre pub it is now a kindy, but there are still plenty of pubs for such a small suburb.

26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
A lovely collage and selection of pubs. Here we mostly have wine bars.
September 26th, 2024  
