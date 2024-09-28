Sign up
Photo 883
Muddy Tingtig
Day 5 of my Carrington Walk photos and today's photo is outside Carrington Public School.
It is a sculpture of a Muddy Tingtig which is the Awabakal Aboriginal word for crab.
This sculpture was created by local artist Angie Parkes and students of Carrington Public School.
Thanks for your comments on my previous Carrington photos. Sorry I have been a bit absent the last few days but got a lot going on at the moment and limited on 365 time.
28th September 2024
eDorre
ace
Wow, that is cool
September 28th, 2024
Dianne
ace
It’s really neat.
September 28th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful sculpture, I love the name too :-)
September 28th, 2024
