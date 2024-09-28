Previous
Muddy Tingtig by onewing
Photo 883

Muddy Tingtig

Day 5 of my Carrington Walk photos and today's photo is outside Carrington Public School.

It is a sculpture of a Muddy Tingtig which is the Awabakal Aboriginal word for crab.

This sculpture was created by local artist Angie Parkes and students of Carrington Public School.

Thanks for your comments on my previous Carrington photos. Sorry I have been a bit absent the last few days but got a lot going on at the moment and limited on 365 time.

28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Wow, that is cool
September 28th, 2024  
Dianne ace
It’s really neat.
September 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful sculpture, I love the name too :-)
September 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise