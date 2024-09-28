Muddy Tingtig

Day 5 of my Carrington Walk photos and today's photo is outside Carrington Public School.



It is a sculpture of a Muddy Tingtig which is the Awabakal Aboriginal word for crab.



This sculpture was created by local artist Angie Parkes and students of Carrington Public School.



Thanks for your comments on my previous Carrington photos. Sorry I have been a bit absent the last few days but got a lot going on at the moment and limited on 365 time.



