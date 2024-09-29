Previous
Everyone's Theatre by onewing
Everyone's Theatre

Day 6 of my Carrington photos and today's photo is of the Everyone's Theatre. The theatre is long gone but is now an apartment building.

In this theatre there are 11 apartments - 10 one bedroom apartments and one 2 bedroom apartment. To be honest they are just glorified motel rooms as the size will tell you.

One of the single bedroom apartments sold recently for $510,000. That apartment is shown in the link below.

https://www.homely.com.au/homes/1-92a-young-street-carrington-nsw-2294/10770578#gallery


As you can see from the photos they are all taken with a short lens to make it look larger than it actually is.

The total area is 70 sq m but that includes the outside area too.

70 sq m
internal 43 sq m
balcony 7 sq m
storage 4 sqm
carport 15 sqm
So the living area is only 43 sq m.

The actual living area is smaller than our lounge room. To pay $510,000 for an apartment that is smaller than our lounge room is madness.

The two bedroom apartment also sold recently for $902,000 and the area of that one is 130 sq m. That will include the outside area too I imagine. Here is a link to that apartment

https://www.domain.com.au/10-92a-young-street-carrington-nsw-2294-2018651996


John Falconer ace
At least it’s got a balcony!! And it’s bigger than a ships cabin!
September 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
That about sums up the sizes and prices of the new apartments going up here too!

We have been playing with the idea of moving into an apartment as the pool and garden are becoming too much for us.

The problem is, we'll end up paying more for one which is a third of the size of our house.
September 29th, 2024  
