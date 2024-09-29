Day 6 of my Carrington photos and today's photo is of the Everyone's Theatre. The theatre is long gone but is now an apartment building.In this theatre there are 11 apartments - 10 one bedroom apartments and one 2 bedroom apartment. To be honest they are just glorified motel rooms as the size will tell you.One of the single bedroom apartments sold recently for $510,000. That apartment is shown in the link below.As you can see from the photos they are all taken with a short lens to make it look larger than it actually is.The total area is 70 sq m but that includes the outside area too.70 sq minternal 43 sq mbalcony 7 sq mstorage 4 sqmcarport 15 sqmSo the living area is only 43 sq m.The actual living area is smaller than our lounge room. To pay $510,000 for an apartment that is smaller than our lounge room is madness.The two bedroom apartment also sold recently for $902,000 and the area of that one is 130 sq m. That will include the outside area too I imagine. Here is a link to that apartment