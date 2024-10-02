Previous
Flowers and Tree Bark by onewing
Flowers and Tree Bark

I have been out all day today and just got home, so thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Nature's Art. I do love tree bark.

Here is another collage taken on my walk.

The tree bark on the right is interesting because the tree is completely dead due to termites and the patterns on the bark are termite mud tubes leading to the termite nest at the top of the tree.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
@casablanca Flower alert Casa but they are mixed in with tree bark, so you shouldn't need the smelling salts.
October 2nd, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Lovely collage
October 2nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
Really lovely images and so nicely presented.
October 2nd, 2024  
Annie D ace
beautiful Aussie collage
October 2nd, 2024  
