Flowers and Tree Bark
I have been out all day today and just got home, so thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Nature's Art. I do love tree bark.
Here is another collage taken on my walk.
The tree bark on the right is interesting because the tree is completely dead due to termites and the patterns on the bark are termite mud tubes leading to the termite nest at the top of the tree.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Babs
ace
@casablanca
Flower alert Casa but they are mixed in with tree bark, so you shouldn't need the smelling salts.
October 2nd, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Lovely collage
October 2nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
Really lovely images and so nicely presented.
October 2nd, 2024
Annie D
ace
beautiful Aussie collage
October 2nd, 2024
