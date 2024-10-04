Previous
Mirror Box Poppies by onewing
Mirror Box Poppies

We have been out for our girlie lunch today, so I haven't had chance to take photos.

Yesterday I put together this mirror box from a photo of an artwork created by Nikki a friend of mine. Her art is on display at our local Arts Centre which is where I took the photo of the poppies.

I quite like how it has turned out.

If anyone wants to know how to make a mirror box here is a link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
