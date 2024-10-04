Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 889
Mirror Box Poppies
We have been out for our girlie lunch today, so I haven't had chance to take photos.
Yesterday I put together this mirror box from a photo of an artwork created by Nikki a friend of mine. Her art is on display at our local Arts Centre which is where I took the photo of the poppies.
I quite like how it has turned out.
If anyone wants to know how to make a mirror box here is a link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yTDQ6EsmT_s
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4552
photos
249
followers
132
following
243% complete
View this month »
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
889
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close