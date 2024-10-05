Rainbow Swirl Mirror Box

Just one more mirror box photo for now. I thought I would have a play with the rainbow swirl I posted a couple of months ago and turn it into a mirror box. I think it looks quite colourful.



I am going to be absent for a few days now because I have some medical issues to deal with and will be in hospital on Tuesday for day surgery. Will be back again soon.



Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Poppies Mirror Box. I will tell my pal Nikki that you liked her artwork.