Rainbow Swirl Mirror Box by onewing
Photo 890

Rainbow Swirl Mirror Box

Just one more mirror box photo for now. I thought I would have a play with the rainbow swirl I posted a couple of months ago and turn it into a mirror box. I think it looks quite colourful.

I am going to be absent for a few days now because I have some medical issues to deal with and will be in hospital on Tuesday for day surgery. Will be back again soon.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's Poppies Mirror Box. I will tell my pal Nikki that you liked her artwork.
5th October 2024 5th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
julia ace
Trippin...
October 5th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
now that's a good lot of therapy!
October 5th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Super colours
October 5th, 2024  
