Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 891
Aboriginal Art Triptych
Just a quick post tonight after my absence.
I was in hospital today for day surgery, so it has been a long day. Up at 5 am. Had to be at the hospital at 7 am. All good.
As we were leaving, I used David's phone to take some photos of the Aboriginal art on the walls of the hospital. I do love how the artworks brighten up our hospitals.
I will catch up tomorrow as I am tired tonight and still feeling a bit vague. Off to bed early too.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4554
photos
249
followers
132
following
244% complete
View this month »
884
885
886
887
888
889
890
891
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
So lovely to see you posting again Babs! I love the art in your beautiful collage.
October 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Good you are home again in your own bed. I love aboriginal art and these are especially beautiful.
October 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close