Aboriginal Art Triptych by onewing
Photo 891

Aboriginal Art Triptych

Just a quick post tonight after my absence.

I was in hospital today for day surgery, so it has been a long day. Up at 5 am. Had to be at the hospital at 7 am. All good.

As we were leaving, I used David's phone to take some photos of the Aboriginal art on the walls of the hospital. I do love how the artworks brighten up our hospitals.

I will catch up tomorrow as I am tired tonight and still feeling a bit vague. Off to bed early too.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
244% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
So lovely to see you posting again Babs! I love the art in your beautiful collage.
October 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Good you are home again in your own bed. I love aboriginal art and these are especially beautiful.
October 8th, 2024  
