Previous
Photo 892
Teramby Court Murals
I have had a quiet day at home today. Chilly here and rained most of the day too, so nice to stay indoors warm and cosy. Considering it is Spring here it is so cold. Hope it warms up again soon.
Last week I took this photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals. They do change them regularly and the murals are usually created by local artists.
This series of paintings were by local artists too.
1 Port Stephens Community Arts Centre - The Monday Painters - Mambo Wetlands.
A joint effort by local artists.
2 Bar Tailed Godwit - Nada O'Laughlin-Yonge
3 Land in Sight - Prue Sailer
4 The Snipe Cycle = Anne Maree Hunter
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
7
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4555
photos
249
followers
132
following
Elisa Smith
ace
Lovely murals. It was quite fresh here this morning as well, but has warmed up nicely.
October 9th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Nice murals. What is wrong with this weather, we are just jumping from summer to winter and back over night!
October 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
@kjarn
I know, it is bloody freezing here today. Just sent you a quick email. Glad I had a day at home today.
@nannasgotitgoingon
Chilly here too. 16 degrees C and raining. What happened to Spring!
October 9th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely display!
October 9th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Hope you are feeling a bit more chipper. Super murals. Hope your Spring weather cheers up!
October 9th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely looking murals, what a treat to have a permanent art display there
October 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
These are delightful, Babs!
October 9th, 2024
close
365 Project
close
