Teramby Court Murals by onewing
Teramby Court Murals

I have had a quiet day at home today. Chilly here and rained most of the day too, so nice to stay indoors warm and cosy. Considering it is Spring here it is so cold. Hope it warms up again soon.

Last week I took this photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals. They do change them regularly and the murals are usually created by local artists.

This series of paintings were by local artists too.

1 Port Stephens Community Arts Centre - The Monday Painters - Mambo Wetlands.
A joint effort by local artists.

2 Bar Tailed Godwit - Nada O'Laughlin-Yonge

3 Land in Sight - Prue Sailer

4 The Snipe Cycle = Anne Maree Hunter


9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Elisa Smith ace
Lovely murals. It was quite fresh here this morning as well, but has warmed up nicely.
October 9th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Nice murals. What is wrong with this weather, we are just jumping from summer to winter and back over night!
October 9th, 2024  
Babs ace


@kjarn I know, it is bloody freezing here today. Just sent you a quick email. Glad I had a day at home today.

@nannasgotitgoingon Chilly here too. 16 degrees C and raining. What happened to Spring!
October 9th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely display!
October 9th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Hope you are feeling a bit more chipper. Super murals. Hope your Spring weather cheers up!
October 9th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely looking murals, what a treat to have a permanent art display there
October 9th, 2024  
Barb ace
These are delightful, Babs!
October 9th, 2024  
