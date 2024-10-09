Teramby Court Murals

I have had a quiet day at home today. Chilly here and rained most of the day too, so nice to stay indoors warm and cosy. Considering it is Spring here it is so cold. Hope it warms up again soon.



Last week I took this photo of the latest Teramby Court Murals. They do change them regularly and the murals are usually created by local artists.



This series of paintings were by local artists too.



1 Port Stephens Community Arts Centre - The Monday Painters - Mambo Wetlands.

A joint effort by local artists.



2 Bar Tailed Godwit - Nada O'Laughlin-Yonge



3 Land in Sight - Prue Sailer



4 The Snipe Cycle = Anne Maree Hunter





