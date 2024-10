Bedtime

We were going to Maitland today to the Riverlights Festival, but the weather is grey and chilly, so we decided not to go. David has gone to play trains at Rob's and I am having a sort out of cupboards etc. Having a bit of a clear out.



I took this photo a few days ago along the foreshore and loved how the tinnies, kayaks and canoes are ready for bedtime.



As our plans have changed we are going out for dinner tonight instead