Fishing With Dad by onewing
Fishing With Dad

Sunny again today, but more rain on the way I believe.

I love the silhouettes of a father and son fishing on the foreshore.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
gloria jones ace
Wonderful sparkling water
October 13th, 2024  
eDorre ace
You captured a great moment
October 13th, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
Such a cute capture!
October 13th, 2024  
