Previous
The Anchorage and Marina by onewing
Photo 913

The Anchorage and Marina

It is a beautiful day today so after I stripped the bed, put the washing in the washing machine and had my breakfast I went for a walk on the beach.

Nothing like a walk on the beach to set you up for the day.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
Beautiful capture and I can't think of a better way to start the day!! I just need a beach! :)
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise