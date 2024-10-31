Previous
Fishing by onewing
Photo 914

Fishing

We have been out with the walking group today at Stockton in Newcastle and only just got home.

I haven't downloaded the photos yet so here is one from yesterday when I walked on our local beach.

I spotted this pelican doing a spot of fishing in the shallows. Looks as though he was successful.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
250% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love the shades of colour in the water as well as the super focus of Percival Pelican!
October 31st, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Great collage! I love all your shots of this pelican feeding.
October 31st, 2024  
leggzy ace
Great collage that tells the story of his fishing expedition
October 31st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
I could watch these guys for hours
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise