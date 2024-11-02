Sign up
Newcastle Triptych
I finally got chance to download my photos taken while out with the walking group on Thursday in Newcastle
It started out as a hazy day, but the sun came out later and it turned really warm and sunny.
We were on the Stockton side of Newcastle, so these photos were taken from across the river.
Top photo - Nobby's Lighthouse
Middle photo - The David Allen Dredger
Bottom photo - Fort Scratchley
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
