Newcastle Triptych by onewing
Photo 916

Newcastle Triptych

I finally got chance to download my photos taken while out with the walking group on Thursday in Newcastle

It started out as a hazy day, but the sun came out later and it turned really warm and sunny.

We were on the Stockton side of Newcastle, so these photos were taken from across the river.

Top photo - Nobby's Lighthouse

Middle photo - The David Allen Dredger

Bottom photo - Fort Scratchley
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

