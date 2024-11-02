Newcastle Triptych

I finally got chance to download my photos taken while out with the walking group on Thursday in Newcastle



It started out as a hazy day, but the sun came out later and it turned really warm and sunny.



We were on the Stockton side of Newcastle, so these photos were taken from across the river.



Top photo - Nobby's Lighthouse



Middle photo - The David Allen Dredger



Bottom photo - Fort Scratchley