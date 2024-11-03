Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 917
Adolphe
I am posting early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle and then out for dinner this evening.
This is a photo taken last Thursday while out with the walking group.
The Adolphe is one of the many wrecks in this area. It came to its watery end in 1904. It now sits at the end of the breakwater in Stockton.
If anyone is interested here is a link.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolphe_(ship)
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4580
photos
249
followers
128
following
251% complete
View this month »
910
911
912
913
914
915
916
917
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
How interesting and lovely bit of history.
November 3rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close