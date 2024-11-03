Previous
Adolphe by onewing
Photo 917

Adolphe

I am posting early today because we are out at the theatre this afternoon in Newcastle and then out for dinner this evening.

This is a photo taken last Thursday while out with the walking group.

The Adolphe is one of the many wrecks in this area. It came to its watery end in 1904. It now sits at the end of the breakwater in Stockton.

If anyone is interested here is a link.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adolphe_(ship)
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Mags ace
How interesting and lovely bit of history.
November 3rd, 2024  
