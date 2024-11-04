Previous
A Watery Grave by onewing
A Watery Grave

Sorry I have been a bit absent, but had a busy week.

Yesterday we were out all day and evening at the theatre in the afternoon and then our for dinner in the evening.

Following on from yesterday's photo here is a collage of the shipwreck Adolphe by the breakwater at Stockton.

https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-03
