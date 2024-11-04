Sign up
Previous
Photo 918
A Watery Grave
Sorry I have been a bit absent, but had a busy week.
Yesterday we were out all day and evening at the theatre in the afternoon and then our for dinner in the evening.
Following on from yesterday's photo here is a collage of the shipwreck Adolphe by the breakwater at Stockton.
https://365project.org/onewing/2022/2024-11-03
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
