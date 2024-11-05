Previous
Tugboat Water Salute by onewing
Tugboat Water Salute

Another photo taken last Thursday when we were out with the walking group in Newcastle.

As we reached the end of the breakwater at Stockton, we spotted this tugboat obviously practicing a water salute. Not sure what it was for but maybe it could have been because there is an important ship coming in sometime in the future or it could be a practice run for Remembrance Day on the 11 November.

There were also RAAF jets flying overhead at the same time too so maybe they were part of the practice run too as they don't normally fly in this area unless there is some event happening.

As it is close to Fort Scratchley maybe there will be a Remembrance Day event at the Fort on the 11th and they could also fire the cannons too in a gun salute.
Babs

ace
@onewing
Mags ace
What a great salute and capture!
November 5th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Apparently there was a water salute at Newcastle airport for a retiring pilot. This would be a run up to make sure things were working. ( I have eyes everywhere!)
November 5th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the salute.
November 5th, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool capture.
November 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
@maggiemae Interesting. Not sure this was for that though. Newcastle Airport is on the RAAF Williamstown Base and the only civilian aircraft that fly in there are general domestic planes. I am not sure they would do a tugboat salute for an RAAF pilot from the airbase. Will have to look into it. Let me know where you got your information from though because it could be interesting to read. This photo was taken on the 31 October.

Maybe it was a marine pilot retiring. The marine pilots steer the bulk carriers in and out of Newcastle Harbour as the channel is so shallow.
November 5th, 2024  
