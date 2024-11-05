Tugboat Water Salute

Another photo taken last Thursday when we were out with the walking group in Newcastle.



As we reached the end of the breakwater at Stockton, we spotted this tugboat obviously practicing a water salute. Not sure what it was for but maybe it could have been because there is an important ship coming in sometime in the future or it could be a practice run for Remembrance Day on the 11 November.



There were also RAAF jets flying overhead at the same time too so maybe they were part of the practice run too as they don't normally fly in this area unless there is some event happening.



As it is close to Fort Scratchley maybe there will be a Remembrance Day event at the Fort on the 11th and they could also fire the cannons too in a gun salute.