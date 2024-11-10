Previous
Flax Lily Berries on Black by onewing
Photo 924

Flax Lily Berries on Black

Following on from 'yesterday's flax lily berries on white' here are the same berries on black. Different vase though and different arrangement.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Rick ace
Cool capture.
November 10th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful too but I prefer the white version.
November 10th, 2024  
Lois ace
Beautiful on black!
November 10th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Zaza! Very cool shot
November 10th, 2024  
