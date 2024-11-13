Solarized Flowers

After I had a play with yesterday's photo, I looked at an old photo of these flowers and decided to turn them into a solarized image.



I haven't had much time for taking photos the last few days because I have been so busy.



I was out most of the day yesterday and in the afternoon, I went to a talk given by a local author about her crime novels. Then last night I was out at a photography presentation.



This morning, I had a dental appointment and now I am going to have my hair cut and coloured.



Tomorrow if the weather is fine, I am going out with the walking group so hopefully I will get a photo opportunity then. A busy week.



I may get chance to check out your photos while at the hairdressers having my hair coloured.