Photo 927
Solarized Flowers
After I had a play with yesterday's photo, I looked at an old photo of these flowers and decided to turn them into a solarized image.
I haven't had much time for taking photos the last few days because I have been so busy.
I was out most of the day yesterday and in the afternoon, I went to a talk given by a local author about her crime novels. Then last night I was out at a photography presentation.
This morning, I had a dental appointment and now I am going to have my hair cut and coloured.
Tomorrow if the weather is fine, I am going out with the walking group so hopefully I will get a photo opportunity then. A busy week.
I may get chance to check out your photos while at the hairdressers having my hair coloured.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
