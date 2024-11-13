Previous
Solarized Flowers by onewing
Photo 927

Solarized Flowers

After I had a play with yesterday's photo, I looked at an old photo of these flowers and decided to turn them into a solarized image.

I haven't had much time for taking photos the last few days because I have been so busy.

I was out most of the day yesterday and in the afternoon, I went to a talk given by a local author about her crime novels. Then last night I was out at a photography presentation.

This morning, I had a dental appointment and now I am going to have my hair cut and coloured.

Tomorrow if the weather is fine, I am going out with the walking group so hopefully I will get a photo opportunity then. A busy week.

I may get chance to check out your photos while at the hairdressers having my hair coloured.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
