Previous
Photo 928
Little Beach Triptych
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's solarized flowers photo.
We have been out with the walking group today and lunch afterwards. Only just got home.
Not much opportunity to actually take photos but I did get these three photos as we passed through Little Beach.
Just off to get a cuppa and then I will catch up with 365 later this afternoon.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4591
photos
250
followers
131
following
254% complete
View this month »
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
eDorre
ace
Neat beach scenes
November 14th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Effective triptych
November 14th, 2024
