Little Beach Triptych by onewing
Little Beach Triptych

Thanks for your comments on yesterday's solarized flowers photo.

We have been out with the walking group today and lunch afterwards. Only just got home.

Not much opportunity to actually take photos but I did get these three photos as we passed through Little Beach.

Just off to get a cuppa and then I will catch up with 365 later this afternoon.
Babs

Neat beach scenes
November 14th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Effective triptych
November 14th, 2024  
