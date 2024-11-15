Sign up
Previous
Photo 929
Alfie
While walking at Little Beach I spotted a chap fishing and close by on a bench was his pet blue and gold macaw called Alfie.
Alfie was very patiently waiting for his owner and seemed to enjoy the attention he was receiving from passersby.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4592
photos
250
followers
131
following
254% complete

Suzanne
ace
Wow! That’s a beauty!
November 15th, 2024
KWind
ace
So colourful!!
November 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful bird!
November 15th, 2024
