While walking at Little Beach I spotted a chap fishing and close by on a bench was his pet blue and gold macaw called Alfie.

Alfie was very patiently waiting for his owner and seemed to enjoy the attention he was receiving from passersby.
Suzanne ace
Wow! That’s a beauty!
November 15th, 2024  
KWind ace
So colourful!!
November 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful bird!
November 15th, 2024  
