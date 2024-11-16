Previous
I Love the Eyes of Pelicans by onewing
Photo 930

I Love the Eyes of Pelicans

I managed to get this close up of a pelican at Little Beach. I do love pelican's eyes.

There are always lots of pelicans at Little Beach because they congregate around the fish scaling station where people scale their fish and of course the pelicans always get the offcuts.

16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
What's not to love here...FABULOUS close up of him!!
November 16th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
November 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise