Previous
Photo 930
I Love the Eyes of Pelicans
I managed to get this close up of a pelican at Little Beach. I do love pelican's eyes.
There are always lots of pelicans at Little Beach because they congregate around the fish scaling station where people scale their fish and of course the pelicans always get the offcuts.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
2
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
What's not to love here...FABULOUS close up of him!!
November 16th, 2024
Rick
ace
Awesome capture.
November 16th, 2024
